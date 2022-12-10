Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

