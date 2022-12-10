Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Raised by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.17% of Five9 worth $138,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000.

Shares of FIVN opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.24.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

