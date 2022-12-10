flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FNNTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

