FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.08 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $1,769.92 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.83292036 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,903.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

