Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 874,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

