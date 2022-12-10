Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Fluent stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fluent by 34.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 383.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

