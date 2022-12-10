Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) versus Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Critical Review

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Carrefour 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carrefour has a consensus target price of $19.96, indicating a potential upside of 478.47%. Given Carrefour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $8.30 billion 3.10 -$571.77 million N/A N/A Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.15 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. The company also operates HRTV, a horseracing television network, as well as offers treasury; risk management; and horse racing broadcasting and advanced deposit wagering services. It provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and adjarabet.com websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Tombola, and Adjarabet brands, as well as BetStars, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, FOX Bet, Stardust, Sky Bingo, and Junglee Games brands; and betting shops, and live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31. 2021, it operated 253 hypermarkets, 1,043 supermarkets, 4,330 convenience stores, 147 cash and carry outlets, and 26 soft discount stores in France; 457 hypermarkets, 1,926 supermarkets, 3,430 convenience stores, 12 cash and carry outlets, and 81 soft discount stores in rest of Europe; 184 hypermarkets, 151 supermarkets, 558 convenience stores, 259 cash and carry outlets, and one soft discount store in Argentina and Brazil; and 70 hypermarkets, four supermarkets, and 274 convenience stores in Taiwan, as well as 688 stores through local franchisee partners in Middle East, Africa, etc. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

