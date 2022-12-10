Focusrite plc (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.15 on February 17th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Focusrite Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 858.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,620 ($19.75). The company has a market cap of £466.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2,092.11.
About Focusrite
