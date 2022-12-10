Focusrite plc (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.15 on February 17th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Focusrite Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 858.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,620 ($19.75). The company has a market cap of £466.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2,092.11.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.