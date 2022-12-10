ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt Sells 75,000 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ForgeRock Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of FORG stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ForgeRock Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

