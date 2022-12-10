Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 54,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,724,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Forza X1 Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Forza X1

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.