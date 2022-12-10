Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 12,500 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$192.23 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The company has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

