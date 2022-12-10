Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $2.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

