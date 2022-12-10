Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($51.63) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ETR:FME opened at €30.34 ($31.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.95 ($27.32) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($66.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

