Fujikura (OTC:FKURF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fujikura Stock Performance

Fujikura has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

