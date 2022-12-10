G999 Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,845.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000258 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

