Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 5.7 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Gaia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.