Gateway Protocol (GWP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.53 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00014954 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $495,351.33 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.61855951 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $525,490.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

