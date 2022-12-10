Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.1% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $612.22 million and $387,363.65 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

