General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

