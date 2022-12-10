Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Lessened by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,732,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 248.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

