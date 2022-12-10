Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 514.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.54.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

