Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.22. 35,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 134,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.
