GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 1,298,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $9,302,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth about $6,877,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth about $5,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

