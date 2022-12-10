Glovista Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,757 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

