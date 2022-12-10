Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 37.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $51,478.23 and $2,803.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

