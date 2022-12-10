Goldfinch Trading Up 0.2% This Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $106,590.55 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,290,051 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

