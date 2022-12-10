Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $231.78 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $231.78 million and $4.52 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

