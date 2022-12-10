Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.21 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $127.21 million and $91,152.68 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00506441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.80 or 0.30271486 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.