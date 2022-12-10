Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Up 0.6%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.82. 766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

