Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWO stock opened at C$30.45 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.