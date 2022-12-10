Gries Financial LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.