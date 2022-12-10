Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,386 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 386.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

