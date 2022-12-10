Gries Financial LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.72 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

