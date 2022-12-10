Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

