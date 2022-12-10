Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

