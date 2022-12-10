Gries Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 37,016 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

