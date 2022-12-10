Gries Financial LLC Takes $783,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

