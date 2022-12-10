Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.47 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $616,464.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00449517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00871560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00112432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00638849 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00254758 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

