Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.10

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.10 and traded as high as C$38.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.90, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

