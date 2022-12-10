Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of GWRE opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

