H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) PT Lowered to 28.00 at UBS Group

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

