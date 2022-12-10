H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.97.
HTHT stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
