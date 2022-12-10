Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lowered by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,878 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 269,413 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 7.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.19% of Halliburton worth $55,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.