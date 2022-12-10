Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $23.96 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $35.18 or 0.00204944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and $1.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

