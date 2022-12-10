HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price objective on the stock.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.3 %

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$591.45 million and a PE ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 20.85.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

