HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCUGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price objective on the stock.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.3 %

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$591.45 million and a PE ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 20.85.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

