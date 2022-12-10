Head-To-Head Contrast: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) vs. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KnowBe4 and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 12 1 0 2.08 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.85%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than KnowBe4.

This table compares KnowBe4 and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.57 -$11.85 million $0.10 247.70 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.41 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -8.28

KnowBe4 has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 5.02% 11.31% 4.46% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

