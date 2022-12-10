Head to Head Contrast: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 134.03 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.22 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.09 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.02

This table compares Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus Therapeutics. Clarus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.40%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 10,652.69%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Clarus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.