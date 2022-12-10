Head-To-Head Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -65.42% 4.10% 0.23% Healthpeak Properties 25.78% 7.28% 3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.33 -$48.95 million ($16.64) -0.55 Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 7.19 $505.54 million $0.96 26.41

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.51%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $31.27, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

