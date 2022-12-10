HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HealthStream by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.83 million, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.