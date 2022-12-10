HedgeTrade Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $38.46 million and $9,604.76 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00504115 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.48 or 0.30132436 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

